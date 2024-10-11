How life has changed for Palestinian citizens of Israel in the last year

Hadeel al-Shalchi is an editor with Weekend Edition. Prior to joining NPR, Al-Shalchi was a Middle East correspondent for the Associated Press and covered the Arab Spring from Tunisia, Bahrain, Egypt, and Libya. In 2012, she joined Reuters as the Libya correspondent where she covered the country post-war and investigated the death of Ambassador Chris Stephens. Al-Shalchi also covered the front lines of Aleppo in 2012. She is fluent in Arabic.
Ahead of their Sunday October 13th concert, Artistic Director of Oahu Choral Society, Joshua Habermann visits with music and an invitation for the community to keep in touch and get involved with this 29 year old arts organization. More information about "Hidden Treasures: Latin American Baroque" can be found at http://www.oahuchoral.org