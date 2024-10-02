Paris museums under fire for changing their wording describing works from Tibet

Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
To celebrate World Teacherʻs Day on Oct. 5 The Conversation is sharing stories of educators who have left a lasting impression. The Conversationʻs Lillian Tsang talked to Darren Serra about his mom, Ms. Fely Serra, on her teaching influence.