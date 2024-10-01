© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pennsylvania's Gov. Shapiro is not shocked the race is still so close in his state

By Elena Burnett,
William TroopMary Louise Kelly
Published October 1, 2024 at 11:10 AM HST

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Pennsylvania’s Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro about his swing state, which has 19 electoral votes up for grabs.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Elena Burnett
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Elena Burnett
William Troop
William Troop is a supervising editor at All Things Considered. He works closely with everyone on the ATC team to plan, produce and edit shows 7 days a week. During his 30+ years in public radio, he has worked at NPR, at member station WAMU in Washington, and at The World, the international news program produced at station GBH in Boston. Troop was born in Mexico, to Mexican and Nicaraguan parents. He spent most of his childhood in Italy, where he picked up a passion for soccer that he still nurtures today. He speaks Spanish and Italian fluently, and is always curious to learn just how interconnected we all are.
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio