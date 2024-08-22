Trump challenges Harris' extended honeymoon

Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
A federal agency on Monday awarded $3.9 million to two professors at the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa who are tasked with improving the health and well-being of Native Hawaiian students in public schools.