New public art turns new eyes to old injustices in Philadelphia

Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that municipalities can enforce sit-lie and camping ordinances against homeless people. HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports how this decision marks a significant shift in the current regulations.