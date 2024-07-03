© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New public art turns new eyes to old injustices in Philadelphia

By Megan Lim,
Katia RiddleAri Shapiro
Published July 3, 2024 at 11:03 AM HST
Artist Sonya Clark in front of 'The Descendants of Monticello' at Declaration House in Philadelphia.
Steve Weinik/Photo by Steve Weinik.
Artist Sonya Clark in front of 'The Descendants of Monticello' at Declaration House in Philadelphia.

A new public art exhibit in Philadelphia examines the Declaration of Independence through the eyes of the enslaved people of Monticello.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Megan Lim
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Katia Riddle
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
See stories by Ari Shapiro
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio