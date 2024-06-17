© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The House has voted to eliminate previously approved funding to public media. Here's what happens next, and how you can help protect HPR and all public media.

In 'The Friday Afternoon Club,' Griffin Dunne explores a legacy of both pain and fame

WBUR
Published June 17, 2024 at 5:56 AM HST

Editor’s note: This segment was rebrodcast on June 4, 2025. Find that audio here

Actor, producer and director Griffin Dunne‘s new memoir “The Friday Afternoon Club: A Family Memoir” tells the story of the Dunne family and how they were devastated by the 1982 murder of his sister Dominique.

Recently, he spoke with Here & Now‘s Emiko Tamagawa at WBUR’S Cityspace.

Book excerpt: ‘The Friday Afternoon Club’

By Griffin Dunne

Excerpted from ‘The Friday Afternoon Club,’ published by Penguin Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC. Copyright © 2024 by Thomas Griffin Dunne.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

