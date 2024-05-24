© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dallas sports is having a moment

By Gus Contreras,
Patrick JarenwattananonJuana Summers
Published May 24, 2024 at 12:34 PM HST

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Dallas sports radio host Bob Sturm about the city experiencing an exciting sports moment with their NBA and NHL teams both in their respective conference finals.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Gus Contreras
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Patrick Jarenwattananon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio