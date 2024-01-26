The Grammy's newest categories acknowledge a boom for African music and modern jazz

Rodney Carmichael is NPR Music's hip-hop staff writer. An Atlanta-bred cultural critic, he helped document the city's rise as rap's reigning capital for a decade while serving on staff as music editor, culture writer and senior writer for the defunct alt-weekly Creative Loafing.
A new community-based stewardship authority created to better manage Maunakea is being challenged in court by the Office of Hawaiian Affairs. As HPR’s Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi reports, OHA filed a suit last week that alleges the board is unconstitutional and that some of its members have conflicts of interest.