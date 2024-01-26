© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Grammy's newest categories acknowledge a boom for African music and modern jazz

By Rodney Carmichael,
Nate Chinen
Published January 26, 2024 at 11:56 AM HST

Two of the new Grammy categories reflect trends that are booming among musicians and the industry.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Rodney Carmichael
Rodney Carmichael is NPR Music's hip-hop staff writer. An Atlanta-bred cultural critic, he helped document the city's rise as rap's reigning capital for a decade while serving on staff as music editor, culture writer and senior writer for the defunct alt-weekly Creative Loafing.
See stories by Rodney Carmichael
Nate Chinen
See stories by Nate Chinen
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio