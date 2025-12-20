Antonia Bennett on Classical Pacific

Berklee College of Music

She discusses her experience on stage before attending the Berklee College of Music. She also recalls family holiday traditions, like Santa stopping by early so her father, Tony Bennett, could sleep in on Christmas morning.

