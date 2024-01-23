Public invited to meet finalists running to be Kauaʻi Community College chancellor

The next chancellor of Kauaʻi Community College is down to four candidates.

The finalists are set to participate in a final round of interviews, which includes a series of public forums beginning this Thursday.

The public is invited to meet the four finalists vying for the position of chancellor at Kauaʻi Community College at a series of public forums to be held in person and online later this week.

In the running are:



Margaret Sanchez, interim chancellor at Kauaʻi Community College.

Mark Lausch, former vice chancellor of academic affairs at Ivy Tech Community College in Indianapolis.

Angela McLean, director of American Indian/Minority Achievement and K-12 partnerships for the Montana University System.

Jeffrey Thomas, former vice president of academic affairs, at Central Carolina Technical College.

KCC faculty, staff, students and the public are encouraged to attend the public forums, which begin on Thursday with Lausch and Sanchez, followed by McLean and Thomas on Friday.

Following the visits and review of the feedback, UH Vice President for Community Colleges Erika Lacro will make a recommendation to UH President David Lassner.

For more information, click here.