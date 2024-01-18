Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
Those quirky electronic signs you see along the highway with funny messages about car safety aren't sticking around. The Federal Highway Administration has given states two years to change those signs — which they say can be distracting to drivers.