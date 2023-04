Naoto Haruki is a student at `Iolani School and `Ukuklele Hale. Malasada Day on Classical Pacific was made even sweeter with Naotoʻs music!

This classical music conversation aired on February 21, 2023. Classical Pacific airs on weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on HPR-2. Sharene's Tuesday Student Takeovers air weekly on Tuesdays at 4 p.m.