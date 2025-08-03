© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Intern Kamakahukilani Plunkett

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published August 3, 2025 at 11:15 PM HST
Kilia: Auliʻi Tai Hook, Kamakahukilani Plunkett, and Moanahiwalani Walker
Leah Woolsey/HPR
Kilia: Auliʻi Tai Hook, Kamakahukilani Plunkett, and Moanahiwalani Walker

In this College Edition of the Tuesday Student Takeover, `Ukulele player and Hawaiian Language Major at the University of Hawai`i-Mānoa, Kamakahukilani Plunkett visits Classical Pacific for a conversation with host Sharene Taba about her love of music and Hawai`ian language. Plunkett was the summer production & operations intern at Hawai`i Public Radio, and is a member of the Hawaiian trio Kilia that performed in the Live from the Atherton - Mele Hawaiʻi Performance Series.
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba grew up in Pearl City listening to a variety of music – mostly in the car and the choice of the driver (Grandma, Mom, Dad, sister or brother). It ranged from Hawaiian to Japanese Enka to Top 40 to HPR. Sharene played the violin in school, and is now a professional freelance harpist and mother. She and husband jazz bassist Dean Taba love to play and listen to music, and are raising their children to celebrate the love of learning and of all kinds of music.
