Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Review: The magic peaks early on in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'

By Bob Mondello
Published February 10, 2023 at 12:33 PM HST

Channing Tatum bids an apparent farewell to the franchise that made him a star in Magic Mike's Last Dance.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Bob Mondello
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
See stories by Bob Mondello
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio