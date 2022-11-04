Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gay country music icon Patrick Haggerty died Monday at age 78

By Matt Ozug
Published November 4, 2022 at 10:38 AM HST

Country music artist and activist Patrick Haggerty died Monday at age 78.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Matt Ozug
See stories by Matt Ozug
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio