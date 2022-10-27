Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
About one in five adults in Hawaiʻi has a disability, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Statewide Voters with Special Needs Committee is trying to make sure everybody in this group has the opportunity to vote. HPR’s Sabrina Bodon shares what they’ve done ahead of the election.
A South Korean company has broken ground on a multi-billion-dollar plant in the United States. The focus is electric vehicles — and the project is pushing in a new direction. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in this Asia Minute.