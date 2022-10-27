NPR correspondent Chris Arnold is based in Boston. His reports are heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazines Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition. He joined NPR in 1996 and was based in San Francisco before moving to Boston in 2001.
About one in five adults in Hawaiʻi has a disability, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Statewide Voters with Special Needs Committee is trying to make sure everybody in this group has the opportunity to vote. HPR’s Sabrina Bodon shares what they’ve done ahead of the election.
A South Korean company has broken ground on a multi-billion-dollar plant in the United States. The focus is electric vehicles — and the project is pushing in a new direction. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in this Asia Minute.