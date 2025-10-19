© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

HSO Staff Picks: Mieke Doezema

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Published October 19, 2025 at 3:19 PM HST

Classical Pacificʻs Thursday segment, "Staff Picks" was created to get to meet our friends who work in the arts, and hear what music balances their lives. Composer Mieke Doezma is the Community & Education Coordinator of the Hawai`i Symphony Orchestra and a graduate student at the University of Hawaii-Mānoa.
mdoezema@hawaiisymphonyorchestra.

Mieke Doezmaʻs playlist:

"Concerning Hobbits" from The Lord of The Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring by Howard Shore

"Danson No.2" by Arturo Márquez- performed by the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra conducted by Gustavo Dudamel

"Pleasant Surprise" by Armadi Tsayn

"Salt" by Mieke Johanna Doezema performed by violinist Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu and pianist Drew Peterson

"Forward motion is never a straight line" by Jessica Ackerley
Tags
Classical Music Conversations Hawaiʻi Symphony OrchestraHawai`i Composers
Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Sharene Keli`ipunilei Lum Taba is a harpist and is married to Jazz bassist and educator, Dean Taba.
See stories by Sharene Keliʻipunilei Lum Taba
Related Stories