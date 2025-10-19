HSO Staff Picks: Mieke Doezema

Classical Pacificʻs Thursday segment, "Staff Picks" was created to get to meet our friends who work in the arts, and hear what music balances their lives. Composer Mieke Doezma is the Community & Education Coordinator of the Hawai`i Symphony Orchestra and a graduate student at the University of Hawaii-Mānoa.

mdoezema@hawaiisymphonyorchestra.

Mieke Doezmaʻs playlist:

"Concerning Hobbits" from The Lord of The Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring by Howard Shore

"Danson No.2" by Arturo Márquez- performed by the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra conducted by Gustavo Dudamel

"Pleasant Surprise" by Armadi Tsayn

"Salt" by Mieke Johanna Doezema performed by violinist Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu and pianist Drew Peterson

"Forward motion is never a straight line" by Jessica Ackerley