HPR Recognized in 2021 SPJ Hawaiʻi Excellence in Journalism Contest

Hawaii Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published August 22, 2022 at 4:11 PM HST
Society of Professional Journalists Hawaii Chapter logo

Hawaiʻi Public Radio’s News team has won two awards in the 2021 Excellence in Journalism contest sponsored by the Hawaii Professional Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

"Micronesians and Medicaid: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3" by Jackie Young

  • Second Place, Feature Reporting - Radio

"'It's been a long haul': UH welcomes back football fans after nearly 2 years" by Casey Harlow

  • Third Place, Feature Reporting - Radio

The SPJ is “the nation’s most broad-based journalism organization, dedicated to encouraging the free practice of journalism and stimulating high standards of ethical behavior.” The Hawaiʻi Professional Chapter of the SPJ presents the Excellence in Journalism contest annually.

