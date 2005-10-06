Suketu Mehta's 'Maximum' Bombay

Suketu Mehta's book, Maximum City: Bombay Lost and Found, is now out in paperback. It's an exploration of Mehta's hometown.

He returned to his birthplace after a 21-year absence, and his book is an exploration of what he calls the city of the future. Bombay is the world's largest city.

Mehta's work has appeared in The New York Times Magazine, Harper's, Conde Nast Traveler and The Village Voice. He also co-wrote a Bollywood movie, Mission Kashmir.

