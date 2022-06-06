Weekly Newsletter
It’s still unclear if Gov. David Ige will sign a bill that would reform bail in Hawaiʻi’s legal system. The bill primarily covers nonviolent misdemeanors and Class C felonies. Activists on both sides of this issue want broader reform but remain far apart on how to get there. HPR's Sabrina Bodon reports.
All 76 positions at the state Legislature are up for grabs this year, in addition to Hawaiʻi governor and both of Hawaiʻi's seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Registered voters will begin receiving primary election ballots on July 26.
Hawaiʻi is just one week into summer, but drought conditions across the state could be setting us up for a long, hot summer of wildfires. Elizabeth Pickett from the Hawaiʻi Wildfire Management Organization says residents need to get serious about fire prevention as the drought continues.
A U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel will meet next week to discuss authorizing COVID-19 vaccines for kids under the age of 5. Keiki between the ages of 5 and 11 can receive their booster shots, but challenges remain. HPR's Casey Harlow reports.
Maui Brewing Company CEO Garrett Marrero talks about expanding the company's mainland presence and dealing with supply chain issues. The company has bid for San Diego-based craft brewer Modern Times. HPR's Jason Ubay has more.
UNITE HERE! Local 5 held a rally on Tuesday outside the Waikīkī Hilton, calling for hotel executives to bring back positions such as housekeeping. In the meantime, visitor arrivals are nearing pre-pandemic levels — and hotel revenues have skyrocketed.