Chris Vandercook Band brings the blues to Honolulu

Swing by the Downtown Art Center in Honolulu this Sunday — and every first Sunday of the month — for live music, free and open to the public. The event is called Sunday Sessions, and it’s a showcase of music hosted every month thanks to the Guitar Foundation of Hawaiʻi.

This Sunday, April 5, will feature Blues with the Chris Vandercook Band. Longtime HPR listeners may recognize that name, as Vandercook was once co-host of The Conversation. Ever since his retirement, he’s been focusing on his music — but he still made time to join his HPR ʻohana on Wednesday and talk more about his upcoming gig with Sunday Sessions.

The Chris Vandercook Band will be there this Easter Sunday afternoon at the Downtown Art Center from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free, with the option to donate. More information can be found here.

This story aired on The Conversation on April 2, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.