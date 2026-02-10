Works by late Hawaiʻi sculptor Toshiko Takaezu head to HoMA

A traveling exhibition showcasing the work of Hawaiʻi sculptor Toshiko Takaezu comes home to the islands this weekend at the Honolulu Museum of Art. Takaezu has roots on Maui and Hawaiʻi Island. Takaezu died in Honolulu in 2011.

The show, a retrospective of her ceramics, is titled "Worlds Within" and features a multi-sensory experience that tapped sound artist and musician Leilehua Lanzilotti. She helped to curate the show and shared with HPR how Takaezu influenced her own childhood.

This story aired on The Conversation on Feb. 10, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.