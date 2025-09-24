© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Court ruling offers path for HMSA members to seek redress if denied health coverage

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published September 24, 2025 at 2:24 PM HST
FILE - A nurse checks on IV fluids while talking to a COVID-19 patient in Los Angeles, Dec. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Jae C. Hong/AP
/
AP
FILE - A nurse checks on IV fluids while talking to a COVID-19 patient in Los Angeles, Dec. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

When Hilo attorney Ted Hong filed a complaint against the Hawaii Medical Service Association years ago, he likened it to David and Goliath — HMSA is the largest health insurer in the state.

The suit was concerned with HMSA's preauthorization process for health care coverage.

Hong represented families whose doctors prescribed treatment that was initially denied by the insurer.

The case went up to the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court, which this month issued a ruling that changes the playing field.

HPR talked to Hong to unpack the ruling.

HPR reached out to HMSA for a reaction to the ruling. HMSA said it had no comment at this time.

Editor's note: HMSA is an underwriter of Hawaiʻi Public Radio.

This story aired on The Conversation on Sept. 24, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation Health CareHMSAHawaiʻi Supreme CourtBusiness News
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Catherine Cruz
