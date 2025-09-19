© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gov. Josh Green on meeting Pope Leo XIV, military leases

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published September 19, 2025 at 3:21 PM HST
Gov. Josh Green and Pope Leo XIV meet at the Vatican in early September 2025.
Gov. Josh Green/Facebook
Gov. Josh Green and Pope Leo XIV meet at the Vatican in early September 2025.

Local media had an invitation to visit Kalaupapa for a preview of the public tours that will resume next week. It has been six years since public access was opened to the settlement on Molokaʻi.

Kalawao County was set up as a refuge for patients with Hansen's disease, or leprosy, and once the remaining patients live out their lives, the responsibility will be transferred from the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health to the National Park Service.

Gov. Josh Green just returned from a trip to Italy, where he met with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican. When The Conversation last spoke with Green, he indicated he was going to invite the Pope to come visit Kalaupapa, where two saints, Father Damien and Mother Marianne Cope, ministered to the patients.

HPR spoke to Green about his trip, and about military leases set to expire across the state. Green said he is hopeful that Pope Leo will come to visit Hawaiʻi.

Listen to part one of his interview here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Sept. 19, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation Josh GreenReligionMilitaryKalaupapa
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories