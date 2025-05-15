What can we learn from other animals about human health?

What could giraffes teach us about heart disease, or monk seals about glaucoma?

Dr. Barbara Natterson-Horowitz is a professor of medicine at UCLA and a faculty member at Harvard University who studies “species-spanning medicine,” a field that draws inspiration from animals to improve human health.

She recently gave a lecture at the University of Hawaiʻi John A. Burns School of Medicine, as part of the Hawaiʻi chapter of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. HPR talked to Natterson-Horowitz about what we can learn from animals.

Natterson-Horowitz is also the author of “Wildhood” and the New York Times bestseller “Zoobiquity.”

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 15, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.