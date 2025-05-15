© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What can we learn from other animals about human health?

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published May 15, 2025 at 12:58 PM HST
Dr. Barbara Natterson-Horowitz, right, with HPR's Maddie Bender.
HPR
Dr. Barbara Natterson-Horowitz, right, with HPR's Maddie Bender.

What could giraffes teach us about heart disease, or monk seals about glaucoma?

Dr. Barbara Natterson-Horowitz is a professor of medicine at UCLA and a faculty member at Harvard University who studies “species-spanning medicine,” a field that draws inspiration from animals to improve human health.

She recently gave a lecture at the University of Hawaiʻi John A. Burns School of Medicine, as part of the Hawaiʻi chapter of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. HPR talked to Natterson-Horowitz about what we can learn from animals.

Natterson-Horowitz is also the author of “Wildhood” and the New York Times bestseller “Zoobiquity.”

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 15, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation AnimalsHealth CareScience
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Related Stories