Longtime local religion journalist on the first American pope

The unexpected selection of Pope Leo XIV from the heartland of America will be celebrated tonight by Bishop Larry Silva, bishop of the Honolulu Diocese, in a Mass at the Co-Cathedral of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus in Kalihi.

Just last week, a Mass was held in that same cathedral to honor the late Pope Francis, who died Easter Monday.

Domenico Stinellis / AP Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, appears on the central loggia of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican shortly after his election as the 267th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Longtime journalist Mary Adamski worked for 50 years at the Honolulu Star-Bulletin and covered religion during her last decade there. She currently writes a column for the Hawaii Catholic Herald called “View from the Pew.”

Adamski shared that having an American Pope makes her feel hopeful for America and the church.

"So many people drift away and decide, I'll go on Easter, I'll go on Christmas," she said. "The more he (Pope Leo XIV) does that's human, and being a listener, being a caring pastor, kind of person, is going to help bring people maybe back to the church."

She said that following Pope Francis' death, many went to the church outside of Mass hours to say a prayer or to mourn.

"Francis was a real person. It wasn't just a thing you read about in the paper. You really felt like you knew him," she said.

The Diocese will hold a 6 p.m. Mass tonight at the Co-Cathedral of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus at 712 N. School Street in Honolulu.

