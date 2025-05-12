Honolulu attorneys urge for more Filipino judges

Honolulu attorneys Becky Gardner and Will Tungol are pointing out that judges of Filipino ancestry are underrepresented on the bench.

Gardner is the head of the Hawaii Filipino Lawyers Association and is licensed both here and in New York. She recently wrote an opinion piece for the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

HPR spoke to both of them about why they think Hawaiʻi needs more Filipino judges.

HPR From left to right: Will Tungol, The Conversation's host Catherine Cruz and Becky Gardner.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 12, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.