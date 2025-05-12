© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Honolulu attorneys urge for more Filipino judges

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published May 12, 2025 at 12:51 PM HST
A gavel sits on the judges' table at the Constitutional Court in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
Andreea Alexandru
/
AP
A gavel sits on the judges' table at the Constitutional Court in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Honolulu attorneys Becky Gardner and Will Tungol are pointing out that judges of Filipino ancestry are underrepresented on the bench.

Gardner is the head of the Hawaii Filipino Lawyers Association and is licensed both here and in New York. She recently wrote an opinion piece for the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

HPR spoke to both of them about why they think Hawaiʻi needs more Filipino judges.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 12, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
