Mathematician Jordan Ellenberg visits the University of Hawaiʻi

Let's get nerdy! Jordan Ellenberg is a mathematics professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a New York Times best-selling author of two books: “How Not to be Wrong” and “Shape.”

He has been visiting the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa this week as part of the school's 2025 distinguished lecture series in mathematics. He gave a public lecture on Monday titled “Malaria to ChatGPT: the birth and strange life of the random walk.” HPR spoke to Ellenberg about his career, starting with his own “random walk."

He will give a technical seminar at UH this afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

This interview aired on The Conversation on April 2, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.