Local researchers study cancer in young Native Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders

It’s been more than two and half decades since the federal government broke out Pacific Islanders and Native Hawaiians as a separate group from Asian Americans. In the field of medicine, it has shed light on hidden figures that have masked health disparities and outcomes of a key cross-section of our population.

Skin cancer or melanoma is one area that at first glance tells a different story than what you may believe.

Ryan Shontell and Kaʻeo Kekumano both have a family history of cancer. Shontell is a second-year medical student at the University of Hawaiʻi, and Kekumano just graduated from Harvard and is in the process of applying to JABSOM.

Shontell and Kekumano have been involved in a study recently published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open about racial disparities in cancer diagnoses among young adults. HPR talked to them to learn more.

