Navy talks Red Hill remediation plan amid detection of new chemicals

The Navy intends to keep its remediation schedule outlined in a Red Hill work plan approved by state and federal regulators. It comes amid calls by the Honolulu Board of Water Supply for more frequent testing of its monitoring wells.

At an open house meeting Wednesday night, HPR spoke with Rear Adm. Marc Williams, the Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill deputy commander. He told HPR that he disagreed with the calls for weekly testing because of the detection of a new class of chemicals called PAHs, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.

Neither the Environmental Protection Agency nor the state Department of Health thinks that level of testing is necessary right now. The issue is expected to come up at a Fuel Tank Advisory Committee meeting later this year.

The issue is also expected to arise at a Red Hill Community Representation Initiative meeting on Thursday. EPA and state health officials will be there. The Navy is not expected to attend.

CRI Chair Marti Townsend was on hand at the military open house and shared her concerns, along with Na’alehu Anthony, the chair of the board of directors of the Honolulu Board of Water Supply.

