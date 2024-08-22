© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Legal organization marks 50 years of fighting to preserve Native Hawaiian rights

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published August 22, 2024 at 4:06 PM HST
Native Hawaiian Legal Corporation Executive Director Makalika Destarte Naholowaʻa
Native Hawaiian Legal Corporation
Native Hawaiian Legal Corporation Executive Director Makalika Destarte Naholowaʻa

The Native Hawaiian Legal Corporation celebrated its 50th anniversary this month with a gala in Waikīkī. Its mission is to protect and enhance Native Hawaiian culture.

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs provided the organization's seed money. Over the decades, the group has won key cases, including its most recent legal challenge over traditional midwifery rights.

The Conversation spoke with Executive Director Makalika Naholowa’a to reflect on the organization's progress and how its recent event was part birthday party, part backyard pā’ina.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 22, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation Native HawaiianNative Hawaiian Legal Corporation
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
