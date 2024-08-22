Legal organization marks 50 years of fighting to preserve Native Hawaiian rights

The Native Hawaiian Legal Corporation celebrated its 50th anniversary this month with a gala in Waikīkī. Its mission is to protect and enhance Native Hawaiian culture.

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs provided the organization's seed money. Over the decades, the group has won key cases, including its most recent legal challenge over traditional midwifery rights.

The Conversation spoke with Executive Director Makalika Naholowa’a to reflect on the organization's progress and how its recent event was part birthday party, part backyard pā’ina.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 22, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.