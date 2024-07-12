WikiVision helps patients with cataracts who can't afford surgery

It’s startling to think that 20 million people worldwide are blind because of cataracts. Here in Hawaiʻi, a group called WikiVision has helped more than a hundred people with free surgery to correct their vision.

The brother-sister team of Alec and Arabella Tan are behind the student-led nonprofit. It’s raised over $100,000 and aims to help another 20 cataract patients this fall.

Arabella is a junior at ʻIolani School and is taking over as her brother heads to college. She joined The Conversation in our studio.

She's working with five other teens to identify 20 patients in need of cataract surgery. July 24 is the deadline to schedule a screening appointment. An online fundraising campaign is underway with plans for a fundraising concert on Aug. 24 at ʻIolani School. Click here for more information.

