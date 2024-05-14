© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Comedian Alonzo Bodden chats ahead of Waikīkī show

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published May 14, 2024 at 2:02 PM HST
Courtesy Alonzo Bodden

If you’re a fan of NPR’s Saturday game show, "Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!," then you’re probably familiar with comedian Alonzo Bodden. He’s a regular panelist and one of a handful of stand-up comedians who bring their unique brand of humor to public media.

Bodden was born and raised in New York and won the third season of the reality TV series "Last Comic Standing." Since then, he’s released several comedy specials and appeared in a handful of TV shows and movies.

He will be at the Blue Note Hawaii in Waikīkī on May 16, so The Conversation reached out to him to talk.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 14, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
