Health officials say respiratory infections are still a threat to infants, older adults

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published March 28, 2024 at 3:22 PM HST
There is less and less news about COVID-19 cases since the pandemic evolved into an endemic. But it's still spreading, though the cases are far fewer than last year.

The Conversation talked to Caroline Pratt, the state Department of Health’s Disease Investigations Branch chief, about the updated guidance not just for COVID-19 but for all respiratory diseases in our community.

This story aired on The Conversation on March 28, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
