Turtle Bay Resort's new lūʻau celebrates Hawaiian cowboy culture

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published March 27, 2024 at 3:47 PM HST
An authentic Hawaiian cultural experience for visitors is the aim of many lūʻau and hula shows across the state. But Turtle Bay Resort on Oʻahu’s North Shore does it a little differently.

Instead of sharing various music and dances from around Polynesia, the resort’s focus is the paniolo, or the Hawaiian cowboy. The Conversation talked to Resort Manager Joey Woofter about "Paniolo, A Hawaiian Cowboy Lūʻau."

You can catch the event on Wednesday evenings at The Stables at Turtle Bay Resort.

This story aired on The Conversation on March 27, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
