Turtle Bay Resort's new lūʻau celebrates Hawaiian cowboy culture

An authentic Hawaiian cultural experience for visitors is the aim of many lūʻau and hula shows across the state. But Turtle Bay Resort on Oʻahu’s North Shore does it a little differently.

Instead of sharing various music and dances from around Polynesia, the resort’s focus is the paniolo, or the Hawaiian cowboy. The Conversation talked to Resort Manager Joey Woofter about "Paniolo, A Hawaiian Cowboy Lūʻau."

You can catch the event on Wednesday evenings at The Stables at Turtle Bay Resort.

