How we can support healthy aging among our kūpuna

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published March 22, 2024 at 3:54 PM HST
Sabinevanerp via Pixabay
Mobility issues influence quality of life, risk of injury, and disease. They also affect one's ability to stay independent in the later years of life.

University of Hawaiʻi assistant professor Miquela Ibrao recently studied the mobility rates of the state's aging population. She looked at the four largest ethnic groups, breaking them down using a method called disaggregation.

Ibrao found that nearly 30% of Native Hawaiian kūpuna had limited mobility – a higher rate than Caucasians, Japanese and Filipinos.

The Conversation spoke with Ibrao to learn more about how we can support healthy aging among seniors.

This story aired on The Conversation on March 22, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender provided production assistance on This Is Our Hawaiʻi, HPR's first narrative podcast, and joined The Conversation as a producer in 2024. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
