Carol Sakata is 1st woman honored with Hawaiʻi architecture award

Oʻahu architect Carol Sakata will make history Saturday as the first woman to receive the AIA Hawaiʻi Medal of Honor, presented by the American Institute of Architects Hawaii State Council and the Hawaii Architectural Foundation.

The AIA's highest award is given to those who have significantly advanced the profession and whose leadership provides inspiration to others.

Sakata has been an architect for more than 50 years and is the principal of local firm CDS International, whose credits include the Grand Wailea resort on Maui and Tamarind Park in downtown Honolulu.

The Conversation recently got the chance to talk with Sakata in our studio. She is the 11th person and the first woman in the organization's 35-year history to receive the award.

