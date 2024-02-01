Ballroom dancing champions preview competition sashaying into Waikīkī

Hundreds of dancers will descend on Waikīkī this weekend to take part in the Aloha Ball. The ballroom dance competition is one of two held each year in the islands and sanctioned by the National Dance Council of America.

Tony Meredith is one of the organizers. His roots are in Hawaiʻi and Samoa, but a move to California and an introduction to The Hustle when he was a teen led him to the world of ballroom dancing.

His passion catapulted him to win the world championship in Latin dancing along with his partner, Melanie LaPatin. Both work as choreographers in the entertainment business.

Meredith recently returned to Hawaiʻi to open a new dance studio, Aloha Ballroom Company, and share his love of ballroom dancing. He credits his cousin for teaching him The Hustle back in the 70s and helping him find his love for dance in those early days.

Tony Meredith and Melanie LaPatin An undated photo of Tony Meredith and Melanie LaPatin in Times Square, New York.

LaPatin said Meredith was "The Hustle King of San Diego."

"I'm so happy for him and I'm happy for you guys because you get to have Tony Meredith on your island, and he loves the islands," LaPatin said. "He's actually the most talented person that I know, the best dancer and the most creative person I've ever met — and I've met a lot of people."

The world champions for ballroom Latin dancing also work as choreographers for many celebrities in the film and television business including Ru Paul and Vanessa Williams.

The Aloha Ball competition is on Saturday with an opening gala set for Friday night at the Sheraton Waikiki. Click here for more information.

"We have a professional show, we have a team match and it's like walking into 'Strictly Ballroom,'" Meredith said. "It's in a big ballroom, and the floor has to be 60 by 80 and there's lights and cameras and judges. It's spectacular."

