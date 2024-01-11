© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Yale Alley Cats teach local students about a capella ahead of free Honolulu concert

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published January 11, 2024 at 1:54 PM HST
Courtesy The Yale Alley Cats

It's not every day that students in our public schools get a lesson in a capella. A group from Yale University is in Honolulu this week to perform a free public concert on Saturday.

HPR got wind of The Yale Alley Cats performance from a former Alley Cat, Honolulu Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam. He just may make an appearance on stage along with other Yale alumni from Hawaiʻi.

The a capella group worked with students at Princess Ruth Keʻelikōlani Middle School, the former Central Intermediate, in downtown Honolulu on Wednesday. They're also meeting with students at Kalihi Kai Elementary and Farrington High School on Friday.

The Conversation talked to Alley Cats Charlie Calkins and Quinn Evans about spending time with local students ahead of their show.

"It's really cool to be able to sit directly in a room with someone who is in the position you were in, maybe five, six years ago, just starting that choir journey, and really singing with them and teaching them some of the stuff you've learned along the way," Evans said. "They also get to come up and sing with us, which is super fun."

The a capella group will be performing a free concert on Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Farrington High School auditorium.

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 11, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation Musicentertainment
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories