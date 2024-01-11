The Yale Alley Cats teach local students about a capella ahead of free Honolulu concert

It's not every day that students in our public schools get a lesson in a capella. A group from Yale University is in Honolulu this week to perform a free public concert on Saturday.

HPR got wind of The Yale Alley Cats performance from a former Alley Cat, Honolulu Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam. He just may make an appearance on stage along with other Yale alumni from Hawaiʻi.

The a capella group worked with students at Princess Ruth Keʻelikōlani Middle School, the former Central Intermediate, in downtown Honolulu on Wednesday. They're also meeting with students at Kalihi Kai Elementary and Farrington High School on Friday.

The Conversation talked to Alley Cats Charlie Calkins and Quinn Evans about spending time with local students ahead of their show.

"It's really cool to be able to sit directly in a room with someone who is in the position you were in, maybe five, six years ago, just starting that choir journey, and really singing with them and teaching them some of the stuff you've learned along the way," Evans said. "They also get to come up and sing with us, which is super fun."

The a capella group will be performing a free concert on Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Farrington High School auditorium.

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 11, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.