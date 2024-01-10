© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
History behind 'Muʻu at the Museum' fundraising event by the Daughters of Hawaiʻi

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published January 10, 2024 at 4:03 PM HST
This weekend is the third year the Daughters of Hawaiʻi are throwing a party under the theme, “Mu’u at the Museum.” It's a fundraiser to help the organization with its mission to care for three historic places: the Queen Emma Summer Palace on Oʻahu, Hulihe’e Palace in Kailua-Kona, and Kamehameha III's birthplace at Keauhou Bay.

The theme this year is “Hawaiʻi: A Place Where East Meets West,” a nod to the Great Chinese Merchants' Ball of 1856, one of the many Hawaiʻi events organized to celebrate the wedding of Queen Emma and King Kamehameha IV.

The Conversation talked to Alexa Zen, co-chair of the Saturday event, about what’s in store at the Summer Place in Nuʻuanu.

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 10, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
