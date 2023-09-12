© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Dr. Landon Opunui of Nā Puʻuwai discusses crucial steps in suicide prevention

Published September 12, 2023 at 4:51 PM HST
Ryan Levi
/
Tradeoffs

September marks National Suicide Prevention Month, a time to raise awareness to the general public about prevention and warning signs.

But on a monthly basis, a group on Molokaʻi gathers every first Tuesday to support those who have lost loved ones to suicide. In recent years, Molokaʻi saw a spike in cases among young people.

The Native Hawaiian health care system Nā Pu’uwai is dedicated to improving equity and disparities for communities on Molokaʻi and Lanaʻi.

Nā Pu’uwai Executive Director and Medical Director Dr. Landon Opunui discussed the steps of prevention that the organization focuses on.

Primary prevention is about developing coping skills and a sense of resilience, he said.

"It's about having a sense of meaning it's about having a strong sense of identity. And from a Hawaiian perspective, it's about having an identity rooted in culture, about knowing who you are as a kanaka and where you come from," Opunui said.

He said secondary prevention is more clinical — the screening for depression and suicidal risk. It's about the interventions that a clinical psychologist may be providing someone who may be contemplating self-harm.

"Everyone grieves in their own unique way. And it can take months, it can take years, and it can take an entire lifetime. So we have participants in the support group who are at every stage of that spectrum."

Opunui explains tertiary prevention as preventing future attempts. "It's about providing support to those individuals who have lost a loved one due to suicide. And there's not a lot of programs and support out there that addresses that particular aspect."

"We are creating a space to create hope," he said.

If you or someone you know has a mental illness, is struggling emotionally, or has concerns about their mental health, call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or dial 911 in case of an emergency.

For more information on Nā Pu’uwai, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 12, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

