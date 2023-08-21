© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

Maui United Way offers $1k grants to Maui wildfire survivors

Hawaii Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published August 21, 2023 at 4:20 PM HST
A sign "Lahaina Strong" is on a tunnel as you leave Lahaina.
Deanne Fitzmaurice for NPR
A sign "Lāhainā Strong" is on a tunnel as you leave Lahaina.

Volunteer groups around the state are pitching in for Maui. They're helping with basic efforts on the ground — from food and water to shelter — and local non-profits are also doing what they can.

Lisa Grove, left, with HPR's Bill Dorman at the FEMA Disaster Relief Center on Maui.
HPR
Lisa Grove, left, with HPR's Bill Dorman at the FEMA Disaster Relief Center on Maui.

Lisa Grove, a board member of Maui United Way, said the organization is offering a $1,000 grant to each resident with a home or business in the Lāhainā burn zone.

"I can go on PayPal [or] Venmo. We can do direct deposits into bank accounts, and we also have plastic Visa cards for people," Grove explained.

She also urged people to call 211 for help finding food, shelter, financial assistance and more.

This interview aired on The Conversation on August 21, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 

