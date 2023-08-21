Maui United Way offers $1k grants to Maui wildfire survivors

Volunteer groups around the state are pitching in for Maui. They're helping with basic efforts on the ground — from food and water to shelter — and local non-profits are also doing what they can.

HPR Lisa Grove, left, with HPR's Bill Dorman at the FEMA Disaster Relief Center on Maui.

Lisa Grove, a board member of Maui United Way, said the organization is offering a $1,000 grant to each resident with a home or business in the Lāhainā burn zone.

"I can go on PayPal [or] Venmo. We can do direct deposits into bank accounts, and we also have plastic Visa cards for people," Grove explained.

She also urged people to call 211 for help finding food, shelter, financial assistance and more.

