The Conversation

Red Cross steps up to help locate missing after Lāhainā fire

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published August 15, 2023 at 3:21 PM HST
Passengers wait for flights out of Kahului Airport in western Maui in Kahului, Hawaiʻi on Wednesday.
Patrick T. Fallon
/
AFP via Getty Images
Passengers wait for flights out of Kahului Airport in western Maui in Kahului, Hawaii on Wednesday.

Hundreds of people are still missing one week after wildfires devastated Lāhainā. Officials are urging residents to check in with the Family Disaster Center on Maui to provide DNA samples to help in identifying the dead.

The American Red Cross is helping to find and connect survivors. Matthew Wells, communications manager from the Hawaiʻi Red Cross chapter, said thousands of calls have come in since the fires began.

People can call the Red Cross or download their emergency app, although Wells said the best way for those affected by the fires to let loved ones know they are safe is to register in-person, as internet connections in West Maui are unreliable.

In this photo released by the County of Maui, Mayor Richard Bissen and other officials view the fire damaged Banyan Court in Lāhainā, Hawaiʻi, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Authorities in Hawaiʻi are working to evacuate people from Maui as firefighters work to contain wildfires and put out flare-ups. The County of Maui says that 14,900 visitors left Maui by air on Thursday. (County of Maui via AP)
The Conversation
These veterans are leading rescue operations in West Maui
Russell Subiono

"It really is going to be one of those things where it's the entire community that's going to step forward and help rebuild," Wells said.

"And for the Red Cross, we're here to deal with money and manpower, so that people can get the services and the goods that they need."

If you are looking for someone, call 1-800-RED CROSS — that's 1-800-733-2767 — and use Option 4 for information on the Hawaiʻi wildfires. Anyone in the country can call.

This interview aired on The Conversation on August 15, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. This interview was adapted for the web by Emily Tom.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
