HECO extends moratorium on cutting power for Maui customers affected by the fires

Maui customers financially challenged by the wildfires won’t have to worry about losing electric service for at least another two months.

Hawaiian Electric has extended its suspension on disconnections through July 2. That’s in line with Gov. Josh Green’s extension of the emergency proclamation relating to the wildfires.

The previous electricity disconnection moratorium was set to end this past Saturday. Depending on future circumstances, Hawaiian Electric said the special assistance period may be extended.

Customers will still be responsible for paying their electric bills, but Hawaiian Electric said they will work with Maui customers to find the best options for their needs.

Any Maui customers who receive threats of immediate disconnection, unless payment is made during this time, should consider the threat a scam.

More information can be found here.

