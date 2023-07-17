New law breaks down barriers for hemp farmers in Hawaiʻi

Last week, Gov. Josh Green signed a bill to bring relief to the hemp industry.

Act 263, formerly HB1359, repeals regulations on hemp production to reduce costs for the state and local hemp farmers.

It also recognizes the unique constraints of farmers, permits the licensing of hemp producers to sell hemp biomass, and establishes the Hawaiʻi Hemp Task Force.

State Representative Dee Morikawa introduced the legislation. She hopes it will clear the way for the development of an industry that has caused concern over legal implications in the past.

Morikawa said it took one visit to a Kauaʻi farm in her neighborhood to convince her that this was worth the fight.

"I could see how their hands are just tied," she said of the farmers. "And it's just a shame because we probably have the best climate, you know, to grow this product."

Morikawa believes the new law will make hemp production more sustainable in Hawaiʻi.

