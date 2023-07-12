The Hawaiʻi Handweavers Hui is calling for your art submissions

The Hawaiʻi Handweavers Hui is preparing for its upcoming show, "Surrounded By Water."

The organization is also calling for art submissions ahead of the showcase. The art can be made of any material, but at least part of it must be hand woven.

"There's a lot of room for experimentation," said Joan Namkoong, cookbook author and food writer. She has been a fiber artist for over 40 years.

As a production weaver, Namkoong travels between her studio on the Big Island and weaving classes in Honolulu to teach and participate in Hui events.

Joan Namkoong Joan Namkoong, right, in-studio with The Conversation's Lillian Tsang.

"We welcome people from all over the world to join us," Namkoong added.

Hui has promoted handweaving through workshops, community demonstrations and art classes for the past 70 years.

Online registration for their show is open now through July 26. The show kicks off on August 2 at the Downtown Art Center.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 12, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.