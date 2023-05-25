Pop-up legal clinics on Oʻahu and Kauaʻi this weekend

To celebrate National Law Week, the Hawaii State Bar Association is offering free, in-person “Ask a Lawyer” clinics on Oʻahu and Kauaʻi this weekend.

Volunteer attorneys from the bar’s Young Lawyers Division will be available to give legal information to the public on a variety of topics, including landlord-tenant issues, divorce and custody, and bankruptcy.

The Conversation spoke with attorney Kelcie Nagata, one of the volunteers for the clinics, to learn more.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 25, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.