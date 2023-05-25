© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

Pop-up legal clinics on Oʻahu and Kauaʻi this weekend

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published May 25, 2023 at 3:43 PM HST
To celebrate National Law Week, the Hawaii State Bar Association is offering free, in-person “Ask a Lawyer” clinics on Oʻahu and Kauaʻi this weekend.

Volunteer attorneys from the bar’s Young Lawyers Division will be available to give legal information to the public on a variety of topics, including landlord-tenant issues, divorce and custody, and bankruptcy.

The Conversation spoke with attorney Kelcie Nagata, one of the volunteers for the clinics, to learn more.

Click here for the exact times and locations.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 25, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation
