Mālama Maunalua receives $7.8M for habitat restoration in East Oʻahu

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently awarded a $7.8 million grant to a partnership of local organizations working to restore and preserve East Honolulu's Maunalua Bay.

Leading the group is the nonprofit Mālama Maunalua. Formed in 2006, it is committed to restoring and conserving the bay through science and planning, and education and outreach.

The grant from the Biden administration specifically focuses on restoration from mauka to makai in the Kuliʻouʻou, Niu and Wailupe valleys.

"Those are ones that have unique challenges. Kuliʻouʻou Stream, for instance, tends to have a lot of pollution coming off of it. So there was a number of reasons that focusing on those made sense," Mālama Maunalua Executive Director Doug Harper said. "The grant will also help us build up our efforts on coral restoration by planting climate resilient coral."

Harper said water quality is a major concern with all bodies of water in Hawaiʻi, including Maunalua Bay.

"You'll notice after heavy rain events when you get down to the bay, it tends to be brown. And it really shouldn't be that brown. In addition to all of that, you have all the toxins and pollution that come with it," he told HPR.

Collaborators include Koʻolau Mountains Watershed Partnership, Protect and Preserve Hawaiʻi, the Hawaiʻi Division of Forestry and Wildlife, Aloha Tree Alliance, 3Rwater, the City and County of Honolulu Department of Facility Maintenance, Roth Ecological, Inter-fluve, Kuleana Coral Restoration, the Hawaiʻi Division of Aquatic Resources, and the Coral Resilience Lab at the Hawaiʻi Institute of Marine Biology.

