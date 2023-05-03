© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

Here's how tax bills fared during the 2023 legislative session

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published May 3, 2023 at 4:32 PM HST
To tax or not to tax. As lawmakers prepare to go call the session all pau Thursday, we step back to look at how the tax proposals fared. We turn to Tom Yamachika, head of the Tax Foundation of Hawaii, which has been tracking and testifying on the many proposals, many of which were bold and looked promising.

He goes down the list of winners and losers. Yamachika was underwhelmed at what lawmakers delivered on broad tax relief. And the window to tax visitors to help with park impacts closed shut.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 3, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
